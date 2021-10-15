Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

