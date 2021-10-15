Stifel Financial Corp Has $20.19 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

