Stifel Financial Corp Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

