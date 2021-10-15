Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after acquiring an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

