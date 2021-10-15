Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.31 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

