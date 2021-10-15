Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.98 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

AMLP stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

