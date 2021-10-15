Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.43 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.