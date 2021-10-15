Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

