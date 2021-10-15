Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $452.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.04 and a 200-day moving average of $444.97. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

