Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.