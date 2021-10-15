Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $295.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.86. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.