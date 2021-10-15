Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.