Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

VDE stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $81.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

