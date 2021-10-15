Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

