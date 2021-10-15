Stifel Financial Corp Sells 108,403 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of DraftKings worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other DraftKings news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,437,627 shares of company stock worth $247,370,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

