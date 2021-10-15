Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,790 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $158,802,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $625.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

