Stifel Financial Corp Sells 35,232 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after buying an additional 916,136 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

