Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,687 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $500.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

