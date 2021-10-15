Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,820 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

