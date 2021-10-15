Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Tops $729,170.79

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $729,170.79 and $3,128.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.61 or 0.99896940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00312102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00512668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.00195696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,780,545 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

