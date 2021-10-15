Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce sales of $572.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $490.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

