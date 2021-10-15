Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (3IN, ABBN, ANTO, BOSS, GPH, HL, HSBA, J, LGEN, LHA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 15th:

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Get 3i Infrastructure plc alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.30 ($8.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.