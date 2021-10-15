Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (AAPL, ACDVF, ACEL, AKR, AMRS, AOMR, ASBFY, AUMN, BAM, BCC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). The firm issued a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €146.00 ($171.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a 90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 93.00.

