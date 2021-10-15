Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (BA, BDSI, CESDF, DCT, DLPN, E, EWCZ, GAU, IBST, ITM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 15th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at ATB Capital.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $705.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

