Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (BA, BDSI, CESDF, DCT, DLPN, E, EWCZ, GAU, IBST, ITM)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 15th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at ATB Capital.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $705.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

