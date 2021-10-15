Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 1,895 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 419% compared to the typical volume of 365 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $63.59. 59,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

