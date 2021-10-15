StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

