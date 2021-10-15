Storj (STORJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.77 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Storj has a market capitalization of $462.85 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.