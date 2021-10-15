Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.09

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 377904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Storm Resources to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,965.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

