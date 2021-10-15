STRAKS 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $32,243.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.