StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. StrongHands has a market cap of $644,809.98 and $38.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,781,929,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,368,735,213 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

