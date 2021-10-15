Substratum Tops One Day Volume of $1,021.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00208459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00092654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

