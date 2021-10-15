SUKU 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $238,117.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and $238,117.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

