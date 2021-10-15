Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunoco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

