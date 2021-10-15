SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.23

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.23 and traded as low as C$10.41. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 123,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.