Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $22,700.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.64. 7,230,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sunrun by 17.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,294,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 32.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 77.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 26.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

