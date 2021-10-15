Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Insider Matthew Evan Edelman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.