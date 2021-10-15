Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $51.74 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.44 or 0.06284485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00089215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 112.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,549,032 coins and its circulating supply is 330,619,841 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.