SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $72.11 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012972 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004402 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

