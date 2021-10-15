SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $56,278.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.55 or 1.00263142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.06198614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,053,677 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

