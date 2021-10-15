SureRemit Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,120.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

