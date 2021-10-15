suterusu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $367,526.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. suterusu has a market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $367,526.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

