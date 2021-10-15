Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 866,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

