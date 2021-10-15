Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities began coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

