Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,171,008 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

