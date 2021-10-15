Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $448.84 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $448.84 million and approximately $154.08 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

