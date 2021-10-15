Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $5,054,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,083,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $56,458,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

