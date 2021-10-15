SWYFT Price Up 12.9% This Week (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $23,409.86 and $6,536.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

