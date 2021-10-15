Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and traded as low as $132.46. Symrise shares last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

