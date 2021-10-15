Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Synaptics worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $175.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

