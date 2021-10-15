SyncFab Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00092708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

